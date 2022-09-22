Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Mom asks if she's wrong to refuse to compromise on custody after daughter's dad lied.

Mom asks if she's wrong to refuse to compromise on custody after daughter's dad lied.

Maggie Lalley
Sep 22, 2022 | 2:41 PM
ADVERTISING

Coparenting can be tough, especially when you think the other parent is lying about something. When this mom feels just that, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for refusing to compromise on custody after my daughters father lied about what they were doing?"

I(32f) co parent my 13 year old, Lily, with her father. We are generally flexible with days and neither of us have a problem with the other.

A few weeks ago he texted me “could I pick up Lily Friday September x instead of y and drop her off a instead of b.” When I asked him why he said his brother in law passed away and his funeral was Saturday and he wanted to leave Friday. It was in a city several hours away.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content