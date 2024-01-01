Woman gets confronted about name choice by friend, 'that was my stillborn baby's name.'

Choosing a name for your baby can be a very emotional experience, for a lot of reasons. And it only becomes more complicated when others weigh in, regardless of their reasons.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for giving her child the same name as her friend's stillborn baby. She wrote"

I (26F) am currently 7 months pregnant and a few weeks ago we found out that we were having a little girl. My husband (28M) and I had already decided on what to name our baby depending on the gender, and upon finding out that she was going to be a girl, we announced that we would name her Adelaide.