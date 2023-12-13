Woman confronts mom after she excludes son from daughter's birthday party. UPDATED 3X.

It's ridiculous for an adult to hold a grudge against a small child, but that doesn't always stop people from doing it.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a mom asked if she was wrong for calling a little girl's mother to see why her son was excluded from her birthday. She wrote:

"WIBTA if I called a little girl's mother to ask why my son wasn’t invited to her birthday?"

I (28F) have twin 5-year-old boys Jude and Jonah. They go to a private Jewish kindergarten where it’s very customary to invite the whole class to birthday parties, it might even be a school rule but I don’t think I’m going to take this to the school.