Woman confused by angry SIL, 'Why are you obsessed with my miscarriage?" AITA?

Last week, my fiance, his sister, her husband, and I were helping MIL renovate. My SIL asked me about doctor recommendations because they were moving to our city.

I gave her a bunch, including the OBGYN. Here she asked me why I changed Dr's. I told her. She said she was sorry to hear about the miscarriage and I thanked her and told her that it was actually no big deal for me, but prompted me to do a bunch of tests.

She became quiet, and we left it at that. Later that night, she came to me again and blew up a little. She said that it was very inconsiderate to say that a miscarriage was not a big deal, that I should not have said that. It was inconsiderate and cruel because she struggles to conceive and that these are "inside thoughts."