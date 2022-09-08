Woman asks if she's wrong to convince partner to go 'no contact' with his toddler.

Making the choice to be childfree is a right, and should never have to be defended. But what do you do if you're childfree... and a kid shows up, anyway?

A very young couple finds themselves struggling to take care of a child from a past relationship, and have reached their wit's end. So, the non-parent of the couple poses an idea that's so controversial, she (u/carrot-i-am) took to Reddit to ask:

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for suggesting my partner goes NC (no contact) with his son for 6 months?

Bit of background: my partner knocked up his ex-girlfriend when they were 17/18, she chose to keep the child and simultaneously broke up with him. This destroyed him because he never wanted to be a dad and made the breakup sting more.

I came into my partners life about a month after his son was born. We’ve now been together 3 years and have a healthy, happy relationship.