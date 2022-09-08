Woman asks if she's wrong to convince partner to go 'no contact' with his toddler.

A very young couple finds themselves struggling to take care of a child from a past relationship, and have reached their wit's end. So, the non-parent of the couple poses an idea that's so controversial, she (u/carrot-i-am) took to Reddit to ask:
AITA (Am I the as*hole) for suggesting my partner goes NC (no contact) with his son for 6 months?
Bit of background: my partner knocked up his ex-girlfriend when they were 17/18, she chose to keep the child and simultaneously broke up with him. This destroyed him because he never wanted to be a dad and made the breakup sting more.
I came into my partners life about a month after his son was born. We’ve now been together 3 years and have a healthy, happy relationship.
Since his son became less dependent on his mother, we’ve been taking care of him for a weekend every 1-2 months as we have a lot of commitments that cannot happen if we are looking after him. We also live 2.5 hours away and his ex doesn’t want to drive part way to drop him off.