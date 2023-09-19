Woman corrects in-laws; tells them to RESPECT THEIR GRANDKIDS. AITA?

When this woman feels guilty about upsetting her in-laws, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for correcting my ILs and telling them to respect their grandkids better?"

I (39f) have been married to Adam (43m) for 5 years now. Adam has two living children with his late wife Bex. Thea (15) and Jace (13). When Adam and I first met Bex had passed away 11 months before. We met through friends and did not date for several months.

I met the kids as a friend during that time and when our relationship turned romantic they were told by Adam and we involved them in how we progressed.

Adam and I spoke about my role prior to going too far. He said the kids were worried I would try to be their mom or that I would be more involved than him, because their friends said stepmoms take over.