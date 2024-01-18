Woman curses out OBGYN while giving birth; considers sending apology to hospital. AITA?

When this postpartum woman is questioning what she did during her 30 hour labor, she asks Reddit:
I (28f) gave birth to my baby 2 weeks ago. I was in labour for close to 30 hours and was incredibly exhausted. My doctor obgyn was great the whole way through and I never had any issues with him.
Towards the end the pain was unbearable, I couldn’t have an epidural due to a heart condition and I felt like I was on the verge of passing out from the pain.
During an awful contraction I said ‘Je$u$ Fing Chr$T’. My doctor looked at me and said ‘please don’t use the lords name in vain’. I quickly responded with ‘go F yourself’. My doctor didn’t say much for the remainder of the birth.
Afterwards, my husband told me maybe I should apologize. I didn’t, but now thinking back on it maybe I should have. I feel pretty guilty and am considering sending an apology note to the hospital. AITA for what I said?
solma8 writes:
WOW. I mean, I cannot imagine that that is the worst thing any obgyn heard during a birth.
I have an acquaintance who was a nurse in a NICU, and she says its a pretty common occurrence for even the most .. prudish/religious/whatever of women will curse like a proverbial sailor, letting loose a tapestry of obscenities that as far as we know is still hanging in space over Lake Michigan (who remembers that quote?). It, uh, seems a reasonable method of release when in pain.
Your husband needs to relax, and honestly, if your obgyn REALLY said this to you in the middle of labor...F that guy. Honestly, while this may seem extreme, thats a doctor changing moment.
How concerned about your care could he possibly have been if "Jesus FING C" gives him pause? I mean its not like you said to him to be careful because you want sacrifice the baby to Satan within 10 minutes of being born. NTA, by a LOT. Doc is... and your husband isn't far behind.
anonynow writes:
NTA. I had a completely unmedicated labour (not by choice). At one point a male doctor came in and told me that I needed to relax and stop screaming. I told him to F off.
He left sharpish and the midwives found it hilarious. Apparently that doctor was a bit of a d&ck and loads of people were scared of him.
When your husband and doctor push a human being out of their genitals, then they can have an opinion on what you say during labour. Otherwise, they can, as you perfectly put it, go F themselves.
rpgenome writes:
NTA. Whatever you do don't apologize. Your doctor CHOSE THAT PROFESSION, knowing full well the kinds of stress and agony people would be under. And this selfish prick knew you couldn't even used anesthesia.
A Doctor's job, ESPECIALLY during birth, is to make you comfortable. This AH is getting paid a shitload of money to PROVIDE A SERVICE TO YOU. You are a customer. A patient.
If his skin is so goddamn thin that he can't deal with you "Taking the lord's name in vain", then he needs to get the F out of Obstetrics.
You shouldn't be apologizing. You should be complaining. Tell anyone who'll listen that this guy is willing to stop doing his job and scold a woman 30 hours into labor because of his religious beliefs. Wouldn't you want to know that if you were picking an OB?
I've worked with plenty of doctors who are religious, and NONE OF THEM would do something this unprofessional. So NTA. And now, it's not NAH. The doctor is a massive asshole. Also bless you OP for telling him to go F himself. You put him right into his place, and hopefully he'll learn from it.
pigequal writes:
As a nurse, I'm pissed on your behalf. Please take a moment to write a note - not to your doctor, but to the hospital administrators where you gave birth.
Copy to Patient Affairs or Patient Advocate (correct department name will be on their website), the OB nursing manager, and the medical director of the whole place (that name will also be on their website). NTA.