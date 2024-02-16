Woman cuts SIL and husband's family out of life after RSV birthday incident. AITA? 3 MAJOR UPDATES.

I am so very sorry that your spouse seems lacking in support. None of what you described is something to be wishy washy about what side to take. You shouldn’t be forced to be in the presence of people who treat you terribly. You shouldn’t be surprised by the appearance of someone who treats you badly at your own child’s party.

A couple of the questions I see in this sub often which has always struck me in these situations is - why is ok for your ILs to say whatever they want and hurt you, but it’s not ok to say what you feel because it might hurt them? Why is his family allowed “peace” but you aren’t?