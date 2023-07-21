Woman defends her body when colleagues say, 'she's childless, that's why she's skinny.'

When this woman feels like her body is being judged by her peers, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for saying my body is not just a result of having had no children?'

I (F26) went to the pool with some female colleagues from work today. We know each other pretty well, but only ever see each other in scrubs at the hospital. Most of my colleagues are a few years older than I am and some have kids.

We were all wearing bikinis and having a nice time so far. Then out of the blue one colleague complimented me on my body. It was a genuine nice compliment and I blushed and said thank you. I am pretty fit, I have a dog I walk daily and I am a dancer and used to dance 7 days a week.