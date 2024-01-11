Woman demands MIL not get married on her daughter's birthday. AITA? UPDATED.

When this woman is furious with her overbearing MIL stealing the spotlight, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not wanting my MIL to get married on my daughters birthday?"

My daughter was born sept.20, 2022. My MIL got engaged recently, and her anniversary is sept.20, 2021. She wants to have her wedding on sept.20, 2025 which would be my daughter’s 3rd birthday.

I don’t really like the idea of it, considering we wouldn’t be able to celebrate her 3rd birthday on the actual day. And going forward, her anniversary will be the same day, and I feel like she would rather celebrate that instead.

We also go to Disney world for my daughter’s birthday, so we aren’t typically even in the same state during this time (MIL knows this). I don’t know if I should say something?