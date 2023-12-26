Woman demands that niece pay for her daughter's surgery, 'This was YOUR fault.' AITA?

When this woman upsets her niece, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for insisting my niece pays for my daughter’s surgery?"

My niece Andy (19) baby (15 months) grabbed a hold of my daughter’s Kayla (13) earring at Christmas and ripped it completely out. The earlobe will require plastic surgery to fix to look nice again. It was said around $2,000 in the ER but the nurse said she cant give me an exact quote and gave me some recommendations for plastic surgeons.

The ER trip was a nightmare on Christmas and it was 2 hour wait while my daughter was in pain. The whole time I was waiting there my sister or Andy didn’t bother texting my daughter or me to apologize or to even see how she was!