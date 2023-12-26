Woman demands that niece pay for her daughter's surgery, 'This was YOUR fault.' AITA?

When this woman upsets her niece, she asks Reddit:
My niece Andy (19) baby (15 months) grabbed a hold of my daughter’s Kayla (13) earring at Christmas and ripped it completely out. The earlobe will require plastic surgery to fix to look nice again. It was said around $2,000 in the ER but the nurse said she cant give me an exact quote and gave me some recommendations for plastic surgeons.
The ER trip was a nightmare on Christmas and it was 2 hour wait while my daughter was in pain. The whole time I was waiting there my sister or Andy didn’t bother texting my daughter or me to apologize or to even see how she was!
My husband, me and my daughter are so mad at them and I want to take Andy to court if she doesn’t pay for the surgery. The surgery would be considered elective because our insurance has labeled it has cosmetic and it will come out of pockets.
Andy said she can’t afford to pay for the surgery even though her baby just walked up to my daughter unexpectedly and ripped the earrings out of her ear. They said it was an accident and things like that happen.
I have 3 children and none of them have ever done something like that and I would be embarrassed if they did, and I would apologize and offer to pay.
My sister called me a b&tch for even suggesting Andy pay because Andy is saving up to move out. I don’t think my request for money is unreasonable but Andy and my sister have blocked me from texting him and my husband is in insisting if we are forced to go to small claims he wants pain and suffering added to the surgery bill because my daughter’s ear hurts so much and Andy never once expressed concerns over Kay’s injury. AITA?
cursead7 writes:
NTA. It was obviously an accident, and you can't hold a 13 month old responsible for breaking things: they don't understand the concept.
That said, as a parent, you are responsible for the things your child breaks. Always. Whether your niece's daughter meant to cause harm or not, she did. You could even argue that your niece failed to adequately supervise her daughter. Accident or not, shes responsible.
Tell your sister there is nothing to discuss. It's your niece's responsibility, and you will be seeking compensation to cover the medical expenses, either privately or through the courts. Its up to them which one it is.
happybanana writes:
YTA. 'I have 3 children and none of them have ever done something like that and I would be embarrassed if they did' Really? Embarrassed because a baby tugged on something shiny and accidentally hurt someone?
Babies like to grab at things; your hair, your earrings, your necklace. This was an accident and you're being really vindictive about it. 'he wants pain and suffering added to the surgery bill' Good grief. What absolutely ridiculous behaviour.
friendsofpotatoes writes:
ESH. They are right that it was an accident and shit happens, but the parent should be responsible for the damages. In my opinion it’s irrelevant that she’s 19.
You’re being overly dramatic about it, and trying to demand extra money for pain and suffering is ridiculous. Sounds like you are doing a good job of ruining your relationship with your family members.
The only person in this situation who isn’t an asshole is your poor daughter who got injured and is stuck in a shit storm of dramatic adults.