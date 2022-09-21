Someecards Logo
Woman asks if she'd be wrong to confront sister about her kid's unhealthy diet.

Maggie Lalley
Sep 21, 2022 | 9:39 PM
It's hard to watch a sibling raise their kids poorly. When this woman is conflicted about her sister's parenting, she asks the popular Reddit forum:

"WIBTA if I tried to talk to my sister about her kids’ diet?

WBITA if I tried to talk to my sister about her kids’ diet? My sister has two girls, 9 and 3. I’ve been concerned about the way she feeds them for YEARS and every time I visit her I think about trying to talk to her about it, but I never do. I don’t have kids and therefore don’t know what it’s like to be a parent, and thus feel like I am not entitled to an opinion.

That said, the kids can’t advocate for themselves, and I don’t know that anyone else has tried to advocate for them.

