Woman dislikes stepdad's daughter, blames mom for 'ruining the family.' AITA?

Hannah was always in trouble and a few times my aunt was called into the school to discuss what happened with my cousin. Hannah's dad was always in the school too because of her behavior. Hannah wasn't alone either. She had one friend who was even worse than Hannah and more was done to her.

Then when I was 9 I found out my mom started dating Hannah's dad and they moved us in together quickly and they were married less than a year later. Hannah was still acting that way after they got married.

I ended up not seeing my aunt or cousin much because mom was mad my aunt didn't include Hannah more and as a punishment she denied us the chance to hang out even though my aunt had acted more like my mom than my mom had up to that point.