Woman doesn't buy step granddaughter a Christmas gift. AITA?

When this woman feels guilty on Christmas, she asks Reddit:

"AITAH for not buying my step granddaughter a xmas gift?"

I (30f) went last minute Christmas shopping with my partner (49m) and his granddaughter (9) and our son. My partner doesn’t celebrate holidays and people (his family) do not expect gifts from him on the holiday. I do celebrate and have planned and budgeted for gifts for my immediate family for months.

We hit a couple stores like Sephora, Tj Maxx and an educational toy store. I checked everything off my list for my immediate family. We grab dinner and head back home. After I finished wrapping all the gifts and placed them under the tree, he turned to the little girl and asks her if she wants a gift as well.