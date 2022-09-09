Woman asks if she was wrong to tell SIL that her miscarriage was for her own good.

Being pregnant can be exciting, but what if it hurts someone in your family that suffered a miscarriage? When this woman is annoyed with her SIL for making her gender reveal party all about her loss, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for implying that it's for her own good that my SIL lost her pregnancy ?"

My SIL used to be a drug addict, with no stable job and trapped in toxic relationships, till she got pregnant 2 years ago, but ended up miscarrying cause of her unhinged behaviour. Since then she turned her life around, accepted to get help for her addiction and she's clean and has a stable income.