Woman asks if she was wrong to tell SIL that her miscarriage was for her own good.

Maggie Lalley
Sep 9, 2022 | 4:03 PM
Being pregnant can be exciting, but what if it hurts someone in your family that suffered a miscarriage? When this woman is annoyed with her SIL for making her gender reveal party all about her loss, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for implying that it's for her own good that my SIL lost her pregnancy ?"

My SIL used to be a drug addict, with no stable job and trapped in toxic relationships, till she got pregnant 2 years ago, but ended up miscarrying cause of her unhinged behaviour. Since then she turned her life around, accepted to get help for her addiction and she's clean and has a stable income.

However, there's still one problem with her : she still mourns her lost pregnancy almost everytime we see her, which I understood initially, as it would be a pretty big trauma for everyone, but it's been years since then and her pity parties already got pretty old, especially ( and I know I might sound cynical ) when her lost pregnancy was what made her turn her life around for the better.

Sources: Reddit
