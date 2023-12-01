Woman ends things with BF after his baby's mother ruins Thanksgiving. AITA?

I honestly didn't expect it because he made it seem they weren't close expect for them having a child together. I was of course, friendly and met all his family and even had a conversation with his BM.

I realized how close his BM was with his family and I realized I didn't wanna be a part of that especially when his sisters started making jokes about how his BM came first, etc. I ended up leaving earlier then what was agreed on and called an Uber to my parent's home.

My boyfriend called several times but I sorta ignored it because I needed to think. After talking with my mom, I realized I didn't wanna date my boyfriend anymore.