Woman tells ex-husband, 'Tell MY daughter to stop calling your wife mommy.' AITA?

Let's see what readers thought.

romancebookworm writes:

Soft YTA. From the perspective of the former child of parents who divorced and remarried early in my life (7), the child knows who’s who. I understand why you feel the way you do. But this is more about your insecurity than it is actually about your daughter calling her stepmom “mom.”

My mom remarried when I was 7 and my brother was 8. We called my stepdad “dad.” My dad felt the same as you, but his mother told him the same thing others are telling you.

He got over it when he realized it was beneficial to us to have 2 dads. We had an extra set of grandparents, cousins, etc. We were lucky to have 2 dads growing up.