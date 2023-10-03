Woman is 'EXTREMELY UNCOMFORTABLE' being called 'mom.' AITA?

When this woman feels freaked out by her partner's kid, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not wanting to be called "mom"?"

My partner and I have been together quite some time, and recently married. Their child wasn't around much during our dating years for whatever reason, but is now coming around more.

The "step parent" dynamic had not been discussed because I didn't assume there would be any issue concerning that, nor did I see the child enough to build a relationship.

My partner had a talk with the child about us being married, and called me the child's "new mom" (never consulted me), and claims they said the child didn't have to call me by that name.