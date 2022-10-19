Woman asks if she was wrong to feed stepkids takeout against husband's wishes.

AITA? Hello. So to give some context, I f35 have been married to my husband, m37 for 6 months. He has 2 children from two different (uninvolved) mothers and they live with us full time. The kids are 7 y.o. And 10 y.o.
I work long hours and it's a demanding job time wise. My husband thinks that just because I wfh that I can pause whenever but it's untrue. He'd ask me to do things for the kids or him during work hours, but I told him I'm working and unavailable during those hours, and that the kids are his responsibility til I'm done.
Yesterday, He told me he wanted to go attend a friend's engagement dinner and asked if I could "take time off work" to make the kids dinner. I told him absolutely not, and insisted that he cook for them or order takeout. He said he had no time to cook, and takeout was off the table since he doesn't want them to eat fast food. He later said fine and that he was going to cook dinner then go to the party.