Woman is shocked when she receives threats from MIL after she secretly elopes.

When this woman feels attacked after she elopes, she asks Reddit:
My (27f) husband (26m) and i secretly eloped about a month and a half ago. About a month after we eloped, we let people know. The first to know were my husband’s mother, stepdad, and siblings/siblings-in-law. my husband wanted to “announce” by wearing his ring and waiting for someone to notice.
His mother was the first to see it, and she was incredibly angry. i’ll insert here that our relationship has had many ups and downs, and they have every right to be a bit wary, but i truly don’t think anything warranted the reaction they gave us. to make a long story short, their reason for being angry was that we didn’t tell anyone. they insisted we must be ashamed.
His mother made him call his grandmother to let her chew him out, and then made him call his dad on a conference call with her (they are divorced) to try to get him to react poorly as well. his stepdad said he ought to be thrown through a window. his SIL said we both should be. his mother “jokingly” said she wanted to throw me “through the f**** front door.”
I was so unbelievably pissed. sure, they don’t have to be happy or excited. but to make violent statements like that? that felt unacceptable. I told my husband i would not be going to any other events, dinners, etc. at their house if they were going to be that disrespectful, and that while he could do what he wanted, i would appreciate him standing by my side and letting his family know it isn’t okay to speak about us that way.
He agreed, but i think he thought i was being dramatic until we told everyone else. theirs was the only negative reaction. everyone, and i mean EVERYONE else was thrilled for us. asking when they could celebrate with us, offers to buy us gifts, all around wonderful well-wishes.
His family was out of town dealing with other matters right after all of this happened, but this past weekend (father’s day weekend) his mom sent out a text saying they were having everyone over for a birthday/father’s day dinner.
My husband informed his mom he needed to talk to her before he came over. he told her he couldn’t tolerate them disrespecting him and his wife and that i did not want to attend until that was resolved. she was even more angry, and said she was over it and it was done now, which felt to me like she was saying i should just drop it.
I don’t have any interest in hanging out and acting like nothing happened when i felt they were unbelievably disrespectful to my husband and myself. we are now no longer welcome at their home until we apologize, because my husband “stirred this sh&% up” on father’s day. to be fair, that timing sucked, absolutely.
My husband is very clearly sad to be distant from his family, and i feel like a dick for putting my foot down and putting him in the middle. reddit, AITA? The “announcement” was sh&^ - that was my husband’s decision and how he wanted to tell his family.
Eloping in secret, whether or not it hurts feelings, is not what i’m asking about specifically. my focus is about the threats - which were to be taken seriously, as his stepdad has thrown someone through a window before - and whether or not i should just act like it didn’t happen like they asked me to. AITA?
kuxhead writes:
Honestly? YTA. People keep glossing over the fact that you yourself said they have reason to be wary, and that the relationship hasn’t been solid to begin with. My family loves my partner like he’s their son, and yet if I showed up and said “By the way, mom and dad, we got married a month ago,” they would be so hurt that they didn’t get to share that day with me.
You’re entitled to get married however you want but actions have consequences. Actions do have consequences, and the consequence is now the whole family is upset and OP’s husband has to choose between a rock and a hard place.
jacsms94 writes:
NTA. The fetishization of weddings and marriage in our culture is simply insane. I swear half of the stories on AITA are related to wedding fiascos—with family drama and bridezillas. You are grown adults.
You made a choice for yourselves. His family did not like either the choice or how it was communicated to them. So what. Not up to them. And the over the top threats of violence are just plan weird and scary.
crasavab8 writes:
NTA. But I do wonder about posts like these, where the partner’s family are TAH and that partner chooses to stay in contact, are reluctant to say anything on behalf of their partners, or don’t say anything at all.
What are they getting out those relationships? I get some are their parents but that doesn’t mean a damn thing. It’s like a necrotic wound, why would you let it sit and fester only because it’s attached to the limb but could kill you.