Woman feels 'punished' for having cancer as a kid; parents deny accusation. AITA? UPDATED

There are things that we had to do that affected my healthy child but always tried to make it up and do things that they deemed important, although it may have been delayed. I would drop everything without complaint and support the family member all over again.

With the above said, my family member is now an adult. My wife and I have spent the last few years decompressing and trying to find a new normal since healthcare decisions are no longer our responsibility.

It took a very heavy toll. But you know what, this is what parents are supposed to do for the betterment of their kids, not hold it over their heads. You did nothing wrong and hopefully some day your siblings will come around to some extent.