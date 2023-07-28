Woman feels traumatized when rich BF destroys her handmade gift in front of her.

When this woman feels like she offended her BF on their anniversary, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for gifting my rich boyfriend a handmade gift on our anniversary?'

Me and my boyfriend were in a healthy relationship. If we got into an argument we'd talk things out and we set boundaries with each other and stuff like that. My boyfriend grew up comfortably, his parents had a well paying job and so does he.

It was a few days before our anniversary and usually I'd just buy him gifts from the store, but I decided on crocheting him a teddy bear to show him how much I really love him and appreciated him. So I spent days making the teddy bear before our anniversary, trying to make it as perfect as possible. I even bought him flowers.