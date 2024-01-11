Woman feels unsafe with 'creepy stepson' in house; tells hubby 'I never want to see him again.' AITA?

When this woman is upset with her stepson's actions, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for refusing to have my step son live in house?"

Hi so I am a 32 F married to my husband who’s 35. We have been married for 6 years now with 0 kids from our marriage. My husband tho when he was in college he and his past gf had a child but her family and she had the custody too.

Since my husband and I got married his son came for sleepovers. I personally never liked the boy’s behavior he was a bit rude but I never interfered with him and let his father talk with him whenever something bad happened.

However, some months ago I caught him peeking into my undergarments stuff , mind you he is a 16 yrs old now and we never had the mother-son bond that would justify such an act.