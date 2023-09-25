Woman forces 16 yo cousin to pay for damages to her husband's pool table. AITA?

When this woman punishes her young cousin, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for making my 16 year old cousin pay for damages to my husband's pool table?"

I 39F and my husband 38M had some of my relatives over a couple of weekends ago. Of the family that was over were two 16 year old male cousins. My husband has a fully decked out "man cave" with arcades, a pool table that flips into an air hockey table/ ping pong table.

He allowed the boys to initially go upstairs and only play on his PS5. We have rules for all of the house and that's just respect our stuff and return it how you found it. The boys decided after an hour of playing ps5 they wanted to play ping pong.

My husband is not confrontational but asked they be careful don't mess up anything. Then the boys removed the ping pong table and began playing pool.