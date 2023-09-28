Woman FORCES son to get paternity test for 'suspicious' 10 yo child. AITA? UPDATED.

When this mom is concerned about her son, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my son he needs to get a paternity test?"

Months ago my son found out that he has an 10 year old child. I was very suspicious because my son in very rich and where was this kid until now? And why didn't her mom say anything before? And she looks NOTHING like my son.

So I asked my son to get a paternity test just to be sure. All my kids except for one believed I'm the bad guy just because I was looking out for my son. My son who loves kids didn't want to do it and was happy to have a child.

After weeks trying to convince him to get a test he finally agreed and it turned out that he is in fact her dad.