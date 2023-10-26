Woman FURIOUS with babysitter over melatonin incident. AITA?

I had to use the restroom after dropping him off so I stopped back home, to find my house door unlocked and the home alarm not turned on.

Sam was in the room with the kids sleeping. This was at 7:50 am. She had no idea I ever entered the house. I was angry but got back into my car to go do what I needed to do.

While I was driving, I had a nagging feeling to check the living room camera from after the time we left. What I see on the camera horrified me as a mom.

Not even 10 minutes after we left, Sam goes to the spot we keep the children’s melatonin (my child is autistic and takes it nightly) and proceeds to plop one into my child’s mouth.