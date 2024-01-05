Woman gets petty revenge on nephew after he tries to steal a puppy from her. AITA?

I told him no, you already know that there to young and that they need there mother milk. Dion had a tantrum. My sister had to take him home. Dove was understandably agitated and was now wary on who comes near her pups.

I had decided over a couple of day's that I didn't trust Dion to have one of them. So when my sister came to vist, I told her that I didn't want to give Dion one of the pups after what he did.

She got upset with me and said it was a mistake and he learned his lesson. I said he didn't even apologize! She said what for? The puppy was fine. I got angry then and said what if Dove hadn't alerted us? The puppy could have died!