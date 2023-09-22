Woman gives late husband's estate to a stranger instead of their kids. AITA?

When this woman is worried that she offended her kids, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for giving my late husband's estate to a stranger instead of our kids?"

I (F55) had been married to my husband (M60) for 20 years before he died. It was cancer.He had two kids from a past marriage who were in their early teens when he married me. I had a 7 year old from an earlier relationship as well. We didn't have anymore kids.

I tried to treat my step children as my own but they never accepted me. They were very rude and insulted me whenever they could. Since I did not work they called me a gold digger who married their dad only for his money.

The truth was my grandparents were quite wealthy and left me a lot of money when they died. I lived well below my means and chose to stay home and raise my daughter, since I could afford that.