Woman gives stepdaughter family heirloom; bio daughter is furious.

A woman posted this question because she was troubled by her bio daughter's response to her giving a gift to her stepdaughter. Here's the story.

This has been causing mixed reactions and my daughter isn't happy, so decided to post

My (42) dad was a big chess fan. He made his own chess set, this was around the time the show "MacGyver" got popular, and he made the pieces out of nuts and bolts.

My dad gave me the set when I was 20. I want to add this wasn't something my dad mentioned to do (it needs to be given to my kids, etc), just something I thought would be nice to pass down.

I have a daughter A (16) with my ex and a step daughter, T (20) through my husband. T and I are close and we have a good relationship.