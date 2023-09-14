Woman giving birth screams at MIL in delivery room; 'YOU'RE DEAD TO ME.' AITA?

When this new mom is furious with her MIL after she gives birth, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling MIL she was dead to me after she showed up in labor and delivery without my mother?"

For the past 3 months it's been a very well known plan that when I (30f) went in to labor, my husband was going to drive me to the hospital and my MIL was going to pick up my mother, my kids and my grandmother (all from one house).

BOTH my MIL and my mom were supposed to be in the delivery room. My gram was to watch my two kids in the waiting room. Everyone was in agreement with the plan. Now, my husband and I have 2 sons already and for both births, my mother was present.