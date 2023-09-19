Woman goes to EX-FIL'S funeral AGAINST daughter's wishes. AITA? UPDATED.

However, 6 months ago she decided to allow her grandparents back into her life because her grandmother is dying of lung cancer. Things have been tense as they keep trying to manipulate her into letting her father back into her life.

She has declined. Unfortunately her grandmother died 2 weeks ago, and her funeral was last week.

My daughter needed emotional support at the funeral, I offered to go with her but she said she didn’t want me specifically to go as her entire family hates my guts and our relationship isn’t brilliant either. My mother agreed to go with her instead, who she is much closer to.