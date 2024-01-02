Woman goes OFF on future MIL; MIL boycotts wedding. AITA?

When this DIL goes OFF on her MIL, she asks Reddit:

Firstly, I know that I am partially the asshole for going off on my fiance’s mother in the way that I did. However, please hear me out.

I (F29) and my fiancé (M30) have been dating for 5 years and got engaged 2 years ago. However, he has an enmeshed relationship with his mom. Before we met, she called him every morning to wake him up from work and had him visit her in her home state between 4-8 times a year.

He was also paying all of her bills although she was working two jobs and had alimony coming in. While he only pays two of her bills now, it's pretty much the same.



From the moment she met me, his mother has been cold and very judgmental. She didn’t introduce herself to me, didn't like my gifts, refuses to eat anything I cooked for her (and complained when she was forced to), and made snide comments to me regarding my attitude and most things that I do and cook both to me and her son.