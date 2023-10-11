Woman is hiding her birth control from husband who wants a second kid. 'AITA?'

"I (23F) have been hiding birth control from my husband (25M). What do I do?"

Here's the story:

We have an 11 month old daughter. My husband has always said that he wanted a close age gap between kids, “2 under 2” type. So right around when she turned 8 months, he wanted to start trying for baby #2.

I’m not ready to have another baby yet. I want to give my body more time to recover and to just be myself without being pregnant for a bit. We’re still young and have plenty of time to have kids- I don’t get what the rush is. I’ve tried to tell him this multiple times but it goes nowhere, he kept insisting/pressuring me.