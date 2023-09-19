Woman hides pregnancy from BF because he's NOT the father. AITA?

When this woman doesn't know what to do, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for hiding my pregnancy from my boyfriend because it’s not his baby?"

I (22F) have been dating my boyfriend (24M) for about 2 weeks. Right before I started dating him, I was seeing another guy and we were sleeping with each other.

Last week, I realized that my period was like 2 weeks late. I took a pregnancy test and lo and behold, it was positive. I know for a fact that this is the other guys baby because me and my boyfriend have actually not had seGGs yet.

My boyfriend has no idea about the situation I had with the other guy. I never told him because I knew it would only make him upset and I genuinely like my boyfriend and there was no cheating since me and the other guy were never dating.