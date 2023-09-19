Woman hides pregnancy from BF because he's NOT the father. AITA?

When this woman doesn't know what to do, she asks Reddit:
I (22F) have been dating my boyfriend (24M) for about 2 weeks. Right before I started dating him, I was seeing another guy and we were sleeping with each other.
Last week, I realized that my period was like 2 weeks late. I took a pregnancy test and lo and behold, it was positive. I know for a fact that this is the other guys baby because me and my boyfriend have actually not had seGGs yet.
My boyfriend has no idea about the situation I had with the other guy. I never told him because I knew it would only make him upset and I genuinely like my boyfriend and there was no cheating since me and the other guy were never dating.
I decided that I wasn’t going to tell my boyfriend that I’m pregnant because I think he would be appalled and hurt.
I am going to terminate the pregnancy. That is decided and I want zero input on that, thanks. But I still don’t want to tell my boyfriend. I’d rather just do it and move on. I consulted my best friend about this and she said it’s wrong and that I’m morally messed up for hiding this.
I do see her point, truly, but I feel that telling my boyfriend I’m pregnant with another’s man’s kid is also grounds for him to think I’m disgusting and break up with me. So AITA?
inmitateg writes:
NTA, this all happened before the current BF. You;re two weeks into a "new" relationship that may or may not last. Maybe if you two become serious down the road it would be a conversation to have then. BUt now? nah.
admirablescale598 writes:
NTA. It is your body and your decision. And you've only known this man for a couple of weeks. However, I strongly urge you to seek counseling after you terminate this pregnancy.
Speaking from experience, abortion causes tremendous physical stress on the body which can contribute to PTSD (lived with it for years, never knew what it was).
Also, speaking to a licensed therapist may help you get a handle on how to navigate through this relationship with your boyfriend. Keeping everything a secret is only going to mess you up mentally further down the road if things progress with this relationship.
nolocation754 writes:
NTA. Not his baby, not his business. You’re an adult who was sleeping with someone prior to dating him. That is not any sort of moral predicament unless you’ve put yourself out there as someone who has not slept with people previously. It’s unfortunate you won’t have your friends support in this.