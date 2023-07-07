Woman 'holds flower girl hostage' after bridezilla's demands go off the rails. AITA?

When this woman is appalled at her SIL's bridezilla behavior, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for removing my daughter as flower girl in SILs wedding?'

My (F35) SIL (husbands sister) is getting married in about 6 weeks. A year ago, she asked my husband to be a groomsman, my daughter (will be 5 by the wedding) to be the flower girl, my son to be the ring bearer (18 months by the wedding), and me to be a bridesmaid.

She did say if the expense of four of us in the wedding was too much, she could find a bridesmaid to take my place. My husband and I knew that with kids in the wedding (1 or 2) we would be actively parenting the whole time and it would not be a “fun” wedding for us but decided if it was what his sister wanted we could totally do it.