Woman holds dead husband's money hostage. Mistress says, 'I need it, I'm pregnant.'

When this grieving woman is conflicted about her late husband's possessions, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for not giving the mother of my dead husband's child his possessions?'

Me (30F) and my husband got married when we were 25 after 6 years. He passed away in an accident in April. A few weeks before the accident, I found out that he had a one night stand with a woman who he works with. When he died, I hadn't decided yet what was going to happen in our relationship.

We entered counselling and were still living together but obviously it was hectic. As I wasn't sure if we were going to divorce, I decided not to tell our families and only confided in a few close friends and my therapist. I didn't want opinions from everyone. I also didn't tell his family when he died, there was no reason to.