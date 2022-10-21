Woman attacks sister for stealing late child's name, family says it's an 'homage.'

When this woman is so angry at her sister, she asks Reddit:
Three years ago I gave birth to a little girl who only lived for 19 hours. It was a traumatic experience for me and one I struggle with to this day and the pain of her loss led to my ex-boyfriend and I splitting up as we couldn't stand to be together anymore.
Her name is not a family name, she was called Coraline with Iris as her middle name. My Ex Boyfriend and I just each picked a name we liked.
My younger sister recently had a daughter and she kept the name a secret from everyone until it was legal. I didn't think twice about this until the name went online in an announcement, Iris Coraline.
She took both my daughters names and just swapped the order. If she'd only taken one of the names to try and honour my daughter and made a middle name I wouldn't be upset but this felt deliberate and the fact she hid it from everyone makes it even worse.