Woman attacks sister for stealing late child's name, family says it's an 'homage.'

When this woman is so angry at her sister, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for calling my sister an insensitive b*tch after she stole my daughters name?"

Three years ago I gave birth to a little girl who only lived for 19 hours. It was a traumatic experience for me and one I struggle with to this day and the pain of her loss led to my ex-boyfriend and I splitting up as we couldn't stand to be together anymore.

Her name is not a family name, she was called Coraline with Iris as her middle name. My Ex Boyfriend and I just each picked a name we liked.

My younger sister recently had a daughter and she kept the name a secret from everyone until it was legal. I didn't think twice about this until the name went online in an announcement, Iris Coraline.