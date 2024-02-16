Woman horrified at husband's behavior while she gives birth; he claims, 'I did that to stay calm.' AITA? MAJOR UPDATE.

When this mom is upset with her husband for not being supportive enough during her labor with their first child, she asks Reddit:

"Am I wrong for being upset with my husband's weird behavior while i I was giving birth?"

I recently gave birth and to our daughter. My water broke and I was induced the next day due to infection risk. Inductions can take anywhere from a few hours to a few days, so I’m not expecting my husband to put his phone away and stare at me the whole time.

Everything was going quite smoothly at first. I got the epidural, was comfortable, baby was tolerating contractions well and labour was progressing nicely. I have no issue with my husband being on his phone here.

The midwife was monitoring baby’s heart rate, and about 14 hours into the induction, the baby’s heart rate dropped and she quickly repositioned me. This happens again and she repositioned me again.