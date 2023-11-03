Woman horrified by husband's 'reflexive anger' during nighttime newborn feeds. AITA?

When this new mom doesn't know how to handle her husband's nightime outbursts but otherwise sunny personality during baby feeding, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for being resentful of my husband's reflexive anger during newborn nightime pumping/feeds?"

My (32f) husband (35m) and I have a 3wk old newborn. My milk supply has been low so I've been pumping every 2-3 hours. The arrangement my husband and I agreed to was that he & I would both wake up for the first "feeding/pump" session, where he would go feed the baby a bottle and I would focus on pumping.

The issue is that my husband has insomnia & can't fall asleep easily. To mitigate this, I'll wear sleep headphones & will listen for the baby's cries when he's hungry; my husband's ask is for me to wake him up when this occurs, so that he can help and I can focus on pumping.