Woman feels violated by husband's houseguest, sprawls out naked to teach him a lesson.

When this woman is frustrated with her living situation, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my husband that I'll continue to sleep on bed naked as long as his friend keeps barging in to the room?"

My f29, husband's m34, best friend (Jacob) m30 moved in with us. He's quiet and doesn't make a mess around the house like BIL used to while he lived with us.

However, Jacob has this habit of walking into the bedroom randomly to take stuff from my husband's closet. say a watch or a shirt. He does it more frequently and it's gotten increasingly annoying.

I felt like my privacy was being violated because I'm a private person, I'd like to have quiet time reading or mediate. I tried to speak up on the issue but got brushed off by both of them.