Woman's hubby freaks when she gives their daughter the 'BIGGER PIECE OF CHICKEN.' AITA?

When this mom gives her daughter more food than she gives her husband, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for giving my daughter a bigger piece of food than my husband?"

So this started yesterday evening. My daughter is 6, and she is my only child. Whenever I make dinner, I always serve her first. I just feel like that’s the correct way to do it. My husband protests against this sometimes, but I always shut him down. I just think it’s fair that the kids get served first.

Anyways, yesterday evening I had made fried chicken, and I gave my daughter the biggest piece. I usually give her the biggest piece so she can save some to take for lunch in the mornings, and also because I think she deserves to have it.