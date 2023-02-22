Woman gives husband and kids test to see if they can handle a dog, gets called 'petty.'

Getting a pet is a big responsibility.
It's all too easy for a doe-eyed dog lover to idealize the playtime and snuggles and not take into consideration the daily walks, the extended care, and the way it affects your schedule.
In a family setting, it's not uncommon for kids to beg for a pet only for the responsibility to fall on their parents. Some parents are fine with this, if they equally want a pet. But for others, this is the straw that breaks the already-tired-parent-camel's back.
She wrote:
AITA for making my husband and children prove they can take care of a dog without my help?
Before we got married and had kids my husband and I agreed that all big decisions required two yes or no votes. Well, our two oldest kids and my husband want a dog. I do not. '