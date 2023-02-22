Woman gives husband and kids test to see if they can handle a dog, gets called 'petty.'

Getting a pet is a big responsibility.

It's all too easy for a doe-eyed dog lover to idealize the playtime and snuggles and not take into consideration the daily walks, the extended care, and the way it affects your schedule.

In a family setting, it's not uncommon for kids to beg for a pet only for the responsibility to fall on their parents. Some parents are fine with this, if they equally want a pet. But for others, this is the straw that breaks the already-tired-parent-camel's back.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a mom asked if she was wrong for making her kids go through a "test period" to see if they're responsible enough for a pet.

She wrote:

AITA for making my husband and children prove they can take care of a dog without my help?