Woman undergoing IVF asks if she's wrong to seek petty revenge on pregnant sister.

Infertility can be such a struggle. Especially when it's giving you and your family grief. Also, what if one of your family members is competitive about fertility? What do you do then? When this woman is mad at her sister for criticizing her IVF experience and claps back with a rude comment, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for asking my sister if she was prepared for a stillbirth?"

OP is the woman who's gone through IVF.