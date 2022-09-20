Man asks if he's wrong to tell parents to stop paying for 'broke' sister's IVF.

Having a baby is hard and sometimes it's a whole family affair. When this man is conflicted about what he said to his sister about IVF, she asks Reddit:
I am M23. My sister is F28, married to M30 for 6 years. My sister has been trying for a baby for about 3 years now, without success. 18 months ago she and her husband came to my parents and asked if we'd finance an IVF treatment.
My parents have some savings separate from retirement and agreed to pay for it, and I even pitched in a few hundred dollars to show my support even though I didn't have a lot of savings, having just started work after graduation.