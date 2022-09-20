Man asks if he's wrong to tell parents to stop paying for 'broke' sister's IVF.

Having a baby is hard and sometimes it's a whole family affair. When this man is conflicted about what he said to his sister about IVF, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for stopping my parents from paying for my sister's IVF and telling her she can't afford to have a kid?"

I am M23. My sister is F28, married to M30 for 6 years. My sister has been trying for a baby for about 3 years now, without success. 18 months ago she and her husband came to my parents and asked if we'd finance an IVF treatment.