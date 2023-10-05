Woman kicks daughter out for the night after she calls disabled uncle the 'R' word.

Ableism is rampant and far too normalized.

People with visible disabilities often get used to people staring at them, looking past them as if they don't exist, or worse yet - hurling ugly words at them. The one place people should ideally be safe is at home with family.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for kicking out her daughter after hearing what she said about her disabled uncle. She wrote:

"AITA for kicking out my daughter for what she said about my brother?"