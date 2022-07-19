Woman asks if she was wrong to call cops on bf's daughter for disrespecting her.

Raising kids is the hardest thing in the world. How do you raise a person not to be sh*tty? It's even harder when you have to help raise someone else's child. How do you get someone who isn't your kid to respect you enough to let you teach them not to be a sh*tty person. What's the last straw if they consistently disrespect you in your home?
AITA for kicking out my BFs 19yo daughter?
My BF of 3 years moved into my home three weeks ago after his lease went up, and he could not renew with the price hike they expected (his rent was $1600 for a two-bedroom, and upon signing a new lease, they said it was now $2400). I have a three-bedroom home and one son, 11. His room and my room have an attached bathroom, and the guest room does not.