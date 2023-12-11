Woman kicks out MIL after she pressures pregnant daughter to give baby to infertile SIL.

Setting firm boundaries with in-laws can result in serious emotional backlash, but there are times when it's absolutely necessary.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for kicking her MIL out of the house for pressuring OP's daughter to give up her baby. She wrote:

"AITA for kicking my MIL out of my house for trying to convince my daughter to give her baby to my SIL?"

I (34F) have been married to my husband for 10 years. We have 2 daughters together 7 and 5. I have a daughter from a high school relationship who is 17. My daughter is 7 months pregnant. The father is in her life. They both are working hard saving money. I’ve already had the necessary talks with my daughter, but she is dead set on being a mother to this child.