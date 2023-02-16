Woman kicks sister out of her house after she catches her yelling at teen nephew.

If your teen child and your sibling are in a fight, whose side will you choose?
She wrote:
AITA for telling my sister she isn’t welcome in my home after she fought with my son?
My son (17m) loves the water. Ever since he was little, he’s always wanted to be either at the beach or the pool. He loves to swim, surf, etc, and I mean it when I say it’s his favorite thing.
We live near a beach so sometimes he’ll just go sit at the beach for a while. It’s something he’s been doing since he was 12. My sister and her kids were visiting and it was going fine. But then I noticed my son was never home.
I asked him about it and he said that it’s just really overwhelming at the house because his cousins never leave him alone (they’re 8 and 9-year-old girls that adore him) so he just goes to the beach to avoid them.