Woman kicks sister out of her house after she catches her yelling at teen nephew.

If your teen child and your sibling are in a fight, whose side will you choose?

That is the question posed in a popular post on the AITA subreddit, where a mom broke up a fight between her son and sister, and told her sister she's no longer welcome to visit.

She wrote:

AITA for telling my sister she isn’t welcome in my home after she fought with my son?

My son (17m) loves the water. Ever since he was little, he’s always wanted to be either at the beach or the pool. He loves to swim, surf, etc, and I mean it when I say it’s his favorite thing.

We live near a beach so sometimes he’ll just go sit at the beach for a while. It’s something he’s been doing since he was 12. My sister and her kids were visiting and it was going fine. But then I noticed my son was never home.