Woman takes in dying stray kitten despite no pets rule, her mother kicks her out.

When this woman is torn about her cat, she asks Reddit:

"AITA For taking in a stray?"

So a bit of background story. I'm living in my grandma's house while she is in another state taking care of her mother.

She's been gone for two years. She apparently appointed my mom to be in charge of the house, even though my mom is in no way involved with the house.

There was a little stray kitten, very small and didn't seem to have its mother around. It looked like it might die alone, so I took it in, gave it flea meds and dewormed him.

My mother is very against having any more pets, and when she found out I took in the kitten she was beyond upset.