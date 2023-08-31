Woman lashes out at BF's ex-wife when accused of being a 'new mommy' to their kids.

She really wanted a second child and thought it would help so Tim agreed. But after the second child she actually got a lot worse, and again, medication didn't help her. She did get help again but it didn't seem to work.

It's clear Amy really loves her children and she has never done anything to harm them, as far as I know. She mainly releases her extreme rage towards Tim, plus whoever else sticks up for him or is in the vicinity when she goes off.

Even though Amy is erratic, I believe she is in full control over her actions and behaviors. She chooses when to go off and when to present a different image to the world.